Tierra Whack drops music video for "MOOVIES"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tierra Whack is giving fans a glimpse of her dating life in her new video for "MOOVIES." Directed by frequent collaborator Alex Da Corte, the video finds her going on a few movie dates with hopes of finding her true love. As her experiences worsen with each date, she becomes doubtful about romance yet optimistic that she'll eventually find her partner.

"Larry took me to see something scary/ Maybe we can get married, merry-go-round/ David took me to see The Matrix/ Got me picking out a gown," Tierra sings on the track.

The video for "MOOVIES," which appears on Tierra's latest album, World Wide Whack, is now available to watch on YouTube.

