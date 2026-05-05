T.I. announces The King Succession Tour with sons King and Domani

T.I. is coming to a city near you. He's announced The King Succession Tour, a 10-show run taking place this summer.

The tour will feature his sons Domani and King Harris as supporting acts, hence the name. It will serve as a celebration of T.I.'s legacy and lineage, bridging the past, present and future while introducing his music to a new generation.

The tour kicks off July 8 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, with stops in Dallas, Houston, Brooklyn, D.C., Charlotte, Detroit, Chicago and LA. The final show is scheduled for Aug. 15 at The Masonic in San Francisco.

Presales for the King Succession Tour begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, with general ticket sales starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information, visit livenation.com.

T.I. is set to release his final album, Kill the King, in June.

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