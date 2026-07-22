Teyana Taylor, Kehlani, Jamie Foxx and more appear on new Shaboozey album

Country star Shaboozey, whose global hit "Tipsy (A Bar Song)" spent 19 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, has lined up a star-studded roster of artists to appear on his new album.

The Outlaw Cheri Lee & Other Western Tales is a 20-track concept album about a woman who, while hunting down the men who murdered her sheriff father, unexpectedly falls in love with one of them. With such a cinematic story, it makes sense that actors would be involved, but luckily they're also award-winning musicians.

Jamie Foxx and Teyana Taylor both feature on the album, with Jamie appearing on two songs — the title track and "Hell is Hot" — while Teyana guests on "Death of Jeremiah Walker." Gunna and Kehlani also make guest appearances on the album, as do Leon Bridges, actor Sam Elliott and country singer Orville Peck.

The Outlaw Cheri Lee & Other Western Tales arrives July 31.

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