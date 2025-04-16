SZA launches NOT BEAUTY line of beauty products

SZA's new business venture is beauty ... but NOT BEAUTY.

NOT BEAUTY is the name of the singer's new brand, which will debut in a series of pop-up stores during SZA's Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar; tickets are not required to access them. The first collection will be a series of lip glosses, lip stains, lip liners and lip creams in three shades: In the Flesh, Strawberry Jelly and Quartz.

The glosses, featuring a non-sticky formula, are the first products that will be made available. They're cruelty free, gluten free and vegan, and cost $23 each.

In a statement, SZA says, "NOT BEAUTY wasn't about me trying to enter the beauty market, it's about me filling a need, it's about me needing something that lasted as long as my show, as long as my conversation, as long as my date."

"There was nothing that existed that did that for me and also made me feel moisturized," she adds. "I don't know much about much, but I know a lot about lips, and I feel like NOT BEAUTY is not beauty. It is just something that I wanted to share that worked for me and I hope works for you. It's really well made. It's awesome."

The Grand National Tour starts April 19 in Minneapolis.

