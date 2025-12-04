SZA, Doechii to perform at 12th annual TDE holiday charity concert

TDE holiday charity concert poster (Top Dawg Entertainment)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Top Dawg Entertainment's annual holiday charity concert is back for its 12th year. The 2025 rendition will take place Dec. 18 at the Nickerson Gardens in Watts, California, featuring performances from TDE's SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad and SiR, as well as a few surprise guests. In lieu of tickets, entry will be granted to those who make donations to a toy drive.

TDE will host a community giveback event the following day in the same location. The jam-packed day will feature family activities, barbering services, toy distribution and holiday photo installations. Joining forces with local organizations, TDE will also offer on-site job opportunities that help returning citizens develop workplace skills, reenter the workforce and pursue economic mobility.

With last year's event drawing 10,000 attendees and donating $750,000 worth of toys and clothing, according to a press release, it remains to be seen what the 2025 event will bring.

