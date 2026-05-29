Syd announces upcoming 'Beard 'album, releases lead single 'Callin''

Syd is embracing her "peach fuzz," unique identity and current chapter in life on Beard, her first new album in four years. She co-produced the record and worked with Raphael Saadiq, Big Sean, Rodney Jerkins, James Fauntleroy, Van Hunt and others.

"It’s a snapshot of what my life looks like right now," Syd said in a statement. "The title was inspired by the peach fuzz on my upper lip that society has always taught me to hate. I fell in love with my peach fuzz and it made me rethink everything that was supposed to make me feel insecure. It allowed me to take my confidence into my own hands, and own everything that I am and everything I love about myself, regardless of what anyone else thinks."

She added that Beard also "represents the way I see myself in relation to my peers, especially in music. 'The bearded lady.' Not so much a spectacle in my case, but an anomaly and an outlier. Hard to compare. I'm owning that too."

Syd previews the album with its lead single "Callin" featuring Blu June, out now on streaming services.

Beard is set to arrive on July 17 and will be supported with a tour of the U.K. and Europe.

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