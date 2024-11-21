Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre release 'Outta Da Blue'

Death Row/Aftermath/Interscope Records
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Snoop Dogg has dropped another single from Snoop's upcoming Missionary album. "Outta Da Blue" features Alus, with production by Dem Jointz, BoogzDaBest, FNZ and of course, Dr. Dre, who is also rapping on the track.

The song arrives after previously being teased in the Back in Action trailer and the live Drink Champs episode during ComplexCon. It follows the release of "Gorgeous" featuring Jhené Aiko, which will also appear on Snoop's Missionary album.

Arriving Dec. 13, Missionary is produced by Dr. Dre, becoming the first full album he and Snoop have worked on since Snoop's debut album, Doggystyle, back in 1993. The project features Eminem, 50 Cent, Jelly Roll, Method Man, Jhené Aiko and will be celebrated with the special edition drop of some new merch.

In other Snoop news, he'll close out this season of Amazon Music Live, performing on the finale taking place Nov. 29. He'll perform some of his chart-toppers, deep cuts and fan-favorite songs, adding in some snippets of songs from Missionary. Amazon Music Live airs on Prime Video and Twitch at 7 p.m. E.T.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!