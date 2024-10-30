Snoop Dogg dedicates 'My Everything' video to wife on her birthday

Snoop Dogg has released a music video for his new song with Danny Brown, titled "My Everything." The clip serves as a tribute and birthday present to his wife, Shante Broadus, who is one year older on Wednesday.

In the clip, Snoop expresses his gratitude for Shante's love and support through the years.

“I showed you hot a gangster will show you some real love/ Pull up on you at your job drop you off at the club/ The way I’m real about you, feel about you, nobody does,” Snoop raps as photos of the two dancing at parties and on red carpets flash across the screen.

"This is dedicated to Boss Lady. You're my everything you're my only thing!" Snoop captioned the video on YouTube.

Snoop and Shante are high school sweethearts who were married in June 1997. They share three children — Cordé, Cordell and Cori — and six grandchildren.

Snoop's new album, The Missionary, produced by Dr. Dre, is slated to come out in December.

