Slim Thug confronts alleged stalker found sleeping in his garage

Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Slim Thug confronted an alleged stalker who he caught sleeping in his garage. He shared a video of his encounter with the woman, who had seemingly settled into the garage with her suitcase.

“How the hell did you get in here?” he asked the woman, who began to gather her things. He continued to press her with questions about how she got in.

“Why the f*** is you sleeping in my garage, man? Get the f*** up outta here," Slim Thug said, noting he sees her show up at the gym every day. “Stay the f*** away from me. ... This s*** is sick." 

Thug previously experienced stalking in 2023 by another woman, who was eventually arrested.

In April he was the victim of a burglary in which thieves stole jewelry, cash and more from his penthouse in Houston.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!