Slim Thug confronts alleged stalker found sleeping in his garage

“How the hell did you get in here?” he asked the woman, who began to gather her things. He continued to press her with questions about how she got in.

“Why the f*** is you sleeping in my garage, man? Get the f*** up outta here," Slim Thug said, noting he sees her show up at the gym every day. “Stay the f*** away from me. ... This s*** is sick."

Thug previously experienced stalking in 2023 by another woman, who was eventually arrested.

In April he was the victim of a burglary in which thieves stole jewelry, cash and more from his penthouse in Houston.