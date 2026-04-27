Shyne honored with day, key to Brooklyn

April 25 has officially been declared Shyne Day in Brooklyn, New York, in honor of the rapper-turned-politician. Over the weekend, Shyne was also presented with the key to the borough.

"April 25th is officially SHYNE DAY in my second home, the thoroughest borough, Brooklyn!" he wrote on Instagram. "Thanks again to the extraordinary public servant and leader, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, for these distinct honors."

Shyne received the recognition during the East Flatbush Young Men's Mentorship Expo at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University. The event brought together young men from the East Flatbush neighborhood for a day of panels, workshops and mentorship opportunities.

"Shyne represents hustle, grit, and everything Brooklyn. He shows us that our story is constantly evolving and that it’s never too late to reinvent ourselves," Reynoso said in a statement. "It was only fitting to declare April 25, 2026 as Shyne Day in Brooklyn and to present him with an official Key to the Borough of Brooklyn. This is how we do it in BK!"

In a video with Reynoso, Shyne expressed his gratitude: "I'm so thrilled and humbled to receive this recognition for my contributions to this great borough, the thorough borough. And do it in the backdrop of these young kids that we're mentoring, that we are trying to encourage, they are new generations of Shyne and that they will take the stalk from us both. And one day they will be here getting recognized, and their legacy will be celebrated because that's what Brooklyn does. We create the very best."

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