Shannon Sharpe apologizes to Nicki Minaj after she dissed him on Lil Wayne's 'Banned From NO (Remix)'

Shannon Sharpe is setting the record straight after Nicki Minaj threw shade his way on Lil Wayne's "Banned From NO" remix.

Nicki raps in the remix, “‘Bout to cop you slides, all you do is flip-flop/ If I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that Sharpe.”

She later implied the lyric stemmed from Shannon responding "Nicki Who?" to a fan who told him a woman named Nicki wanted to come on his podcast.

Getting wind of the song, Shannon took to his Nightcap podcast and clarified that he was referring to then-Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

“I used to go back and forth with people. I was talking about Nikki Haley,” Sharpe said. “Nikki Haley said it's really great for everybody of Black America, and I was like ... 'When has it ever been great?'”

“So somebody says Nicki really wants to come on your podcast. I'm like, 'Nicki who?’” he explained.

Shannon said he was "not trying to be disrespectful" to Minaj and apologized.

"You’ll always have an open invitation if you ever want to come sit down and have a conversation. Even if you just want to have a private conversation on the phone or something. It won’t go any further between you and I," he said. "I apologize sincerely and hopefully we can move forward.”

