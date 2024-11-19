ScHoolboy Q announces Blue Lips tour

ScHoolboy Q is going on tour in support of his latest album, Blue Lips. He's scheduled a quick nine-date run starting Jan. 23 in Oakland's Fox Theater. He'll then make stops in LA, Las Vegas and Anaheim before going abroad to Berlin and Cologne, Germany; Paris; The Netherlands; and the U.K.

The tour will see ScHoolboy performing songs from Blue Lips, as well as other hits from his discography. An artist presale begins Thursday at 9 a.m. local time via laylo.com/groovyq/m/bluelipslive, followed by the general sale starting on Friday. For more information, fans can visit groovyq.com/tour/.

Blue Lips dropped in March, featuring 16 tracks and Freddie Gibbs, Ab-Soul, Jozzy, Childish Major and more.

