Schoolboy Q explains why he quit smoking weed

Schoolboy Q said he quit smoking weed because he wanted to lead by example. While explaining his decision on the Par 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon, he credited his kids for the decision.

"Me, personally, I feel like I got everything I got out of it," he said. "I’ve been smoking so much, and smoking, like, 20 times a day. At some point, it ain’t really doing nothing. You just got this oral [fixation]. You’re just constantly doing it. ... But it was mainly for my daughters, my kids. Just to let them know you can do anything."

He said he's been preaching messages of resilience to his oldest daughter, who is almost 17 and has been dealing with challenges in her life.

"It was just, like, me constantly telling her you can do anything. Like, don't even trip."

Quitting was his way of backing his words with action and serving as living proof that she can do anything.

"Now it's like, 'Now what you got? Give me something back,'" he continued. "I'm doing it. We gon' do this s*** together."

Schoolboy Q said he hasn't gone back since.

In a 2016 Coveteur interview, he said weed helped him cope and kept him from trouble in the streets.

“I’d probably be dead if I didn’t pick up weed. I come from a life of gang bangin’," he said. "Being out a lot gets you crossed up in the wrong mix and ... [b]ecause I’m a big weed head, I’m not even trying to go nowhere else outside my vicinity. I’m high and feeling good and I’m not even gonna get into any trouble."

The full podcast interview is available to watch on YouTube.

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