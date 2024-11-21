Saweetie says she's 'going into deeper subjects' on upcoming album, coming out in 2025

Saweetie's new album will be coming to fans in 2025. Though she's been teasing fans with singles "Nani," "Is It The Way" and more, she shares she decided to hold off on releasing the album earlier so she could figure out what her message would be.

"I feel like I finally know myself. I felt like I was constantly in this weird transition phase, especially with recording, like, 'What am I even talking about?'" Saweetie said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "But with who I am now, I know what my public messaging is."

She said she'll be "going into deeper subjects" on her new album and is ready to shine now that she's in her diamond era. "I came in as an icy girl, but through all this pressure that I placed on myself and all the pressure that I've experienced with the industry, I feel like it's pressurized me into this diamond that's ready to shine," Saweetie said.

With this being a "really special time in my career," she said she's only focused on work over dating.

“I just have all these ideas and I want to channel my energy in a way where I feel like I can make the steps to where I see myself going and you know, I'm just really happy right now," Saweetie says. "I'm happy where my life is heading, so I'm dating my career.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.