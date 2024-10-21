Rod Wave, GloRilla enter top 10 of 'Billboard' 200

Rod Wave has debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, directly following the #1 album Beautifully Broken by Jelly Roll. His Last Lap album landed at #2, earning 127,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Oct. 17. It's his seventh consecutive top 10 on the chart since 2019. He's had an album debut in the top 10 for every year since 2019. On Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Rap Albums and Top Streaming Albums charts, Last Lap debuted at #1.

Also making the top 10 is GloRilla, landing at #5, and BigXthaPlug at #8. Glo's debut album, Glorious, earned 69,000 equivalent album units, making this her best week yet. And BigXthaPlug's Take Care earned 48,000 equivalent album units. It's his first top 10 and top 40, and his biggest week to date.

The news of Rod Wave's #2 album comes weeks after Glo questioned him for dropping Last Lap on the same day as Glorious. "WHY DF WOULD YOU DROP ON MY DAY I'M FINNA TWEAK OUT," she commented when he announced his release date. Both albums came out on Oct. 11.

