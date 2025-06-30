Rod Wave announces 2025 edition of annual Birthday Bash

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Rod Wave's Birthday Bash is back again, with its 2025 date set for Aug. 29 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Dubbed Rod Wave The Introduction To: The Redemption Experience, the one-night-only show will feature a set filled with songs from his latest album, Last Lap, as well hits from throughout his discography.

“Every move I make is about elevating for the fans who’ve been with me," Rod says in a statement. "The Redemption Experience isn’t just a show. It’s a new level - and you’ll feel that."

The artist presale kicks off Tuesday, with other presales following throughout the week. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time via official-rodwave.com.

