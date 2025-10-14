Rod Wave announces Redemption Experience tour

Rapper Rod Wave performs onstage during his Last Lap tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Rod Wave is headed on the road for the Redemption Experience tour. The trek will see him traveling to seven cities, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York, Miami and Atlanta. The tour kicks off on Dec. 7 and comes to an end Jan. 2.

A presale for the tour starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time and will run through Wednesday, followed by the general onsale, kicking off Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

The announcement arrives as Rod releases his new single "Leavin," an emotionally charged track that finds him discussing the hardships he's experienced in life and his career.

"It's so lonely at the top, everything changed on me/ I don't f*** with them n***** so they hate on me," he sings on the song. "Mama this your baby, could ya pray for me?/ I'm leavin' again (Better pray for me), but this time don't wait on me (On me)."

The song is accompanied by a music video directed by Jerry Production, in which Rod performs his lyrics while looking directly into the camera. The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

