Rick Ross on releasing his first album in nearly five years: 'I just felt like it was time'

Rick Ross' new album, Set in Stone, is out now. It's his first project in nearly five years, a period during which he decided to step back and "let the rap game breathe." Now he says it's time to return with what the game has been missing.

"You know, I was really chilling for the last few years. I just felt like it was time, and the game wanted that luxury rap, that big boy rap that I made," he tells People. "And I just felt like it was time."

He adds that the response to the album's lead single, "Minks in Miami" with Max and French Montana, confirmed that the timing was right.

"[T]hat went number one, so it was just a good reaction from the culture. So that was dope for me. The production, the style," Ross says.

Set in Stone also features T.I., YFN Lucci, BigXthaPlug, The-Dream, Leon Thomas, Kodak Black, Yung Miami and more. The album arrives as Ross celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Port of Miami, with a tour.

The shows are black-tie affairs, complete with a live orchestra.

"We're 20 summers in; how do we celebrate this in a different way? You know, how do we do this differently? And it basically was one of the ideas of let's get black suit and tie, let's get gowned out, let's get a orchestra, let's get a choir and let's just make it an amazing memory, something we've never done to celebrate 20 years and if we never do it again, we've done it," Ross tells People.

The next stop on the tour is Friday in Orlando.

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