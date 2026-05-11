Rick Ross' new album, 'Set in Stone,' set for June release

Rick Ross has a new album on the way. He announced the project, Set in Stone, on Friday, sharing the album artwork on his Instagram.

It arrives on June 12 but is now available for preorder/save.

Set in Stone will mark his 12th studio album, following 2021's Richer Than I Ever Been, though he's released music since then.

The news arrives after he played hits from his discography Thursday in his Verzuz against French Montana, his second Verzuz to date. He performed his song "Aston Martin Music," but noticeably left out his former friend Drake's vocals on the track.

Ross was also featured on a song French premiered at the competition. "Smoking Pt. 2" is now on streaming services, with its accompanying video available to watch on YouTube. Max B, who made an appearance during the Verzuz, is on the track as well.

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