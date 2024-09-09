Rich Homie Quan was working on new album before death

Rich Homie Quan had plans to release new music before his passing.

Speaking to WSB-TV, the rapper's father/manager, Corey Lamar, revealed Rich had been working on music videos for an album he recently finished.

"We had just completed a 20- or 25-song project and we were in the process of scheduling two video shoots off our project," Lamar said, noting the videos were for collabs with 2 Chainz and Plies.

Lamar also revealed Quan had way more songs where that came from.

"Quan has probably over 2,000 unreleased songs. But once he gets in a mode to record those songs become old to him. And when they become old he wants to focus on the new stuff," he said. "He has a ton of music that the fans need to hear."

Quan died in his Atlanta home on Sept. 5 and was discovered by girlfriend Amber Williams, who called 911 after noticing he was unresponsive. She said he'd fallen asleep on the coach and that she'd placed a blanket on him before taking her son to school in the morning. When she returned, she noticed he wasn't breathing and had no heartbeat.

"This pain is unbearable," Williams wrote. "The love you all have shown is an over flow. I truly appreciate everyone who's reached out."

"I'm traumatized from a moment that'll forever be in my head," she continued. "I have nothing to prove because my love for my other half was ALWAYS shown, I had nothing to hide."

"Please respect me and the family at this time. Our house is no longer a home. I'm completely heartbroken," Williams added. "15 years gone. I'll never be the same. This is a complete nightmare. We never could let go, but you didn't have to leave me like this."

