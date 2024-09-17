Rich Homie Quan song drops posthumously ahead of rapper's funeral

A song by the late Rich Homie Quan has been released. Titled "Song Cry," the track finds Quan reflecting on some of the hardships of his life, including seeing a friend die.

“Aye, this one here personal,” he starts off in the intro. “I know a lot of my songs, y’all don’t take serious in a way, but I want y’all to turn this one up.”

Later in the song, he raps, "I have been through so much s***, wish you could hear my tears."

"Song Cry" arrived ahead of Quan's funeral, which will take place Tuesday at 11 a.m. at World Changers Church International in College Park, Georgia. As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, roads will be closed in anticipation of a "busy day" and the people who will come to say their last goodbyes.

“Please allow extra time to reach your destinations,” police said. “The city of South Fulton Police Department will have additional officers patrolling the Old National corridor and throughout the city, prepared to handle incidents or address any potential concerns.”

Quan passed on Sept. 5 in his Atlanta home. An autopsy was performed, but his cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.