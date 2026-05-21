Remy Ma to star in Lifetime’s upcoming psychological thriller, 'Don’t Trust the Girls Upstairs'

Remy Ma is seen after a segment of 'Good Day New York' on December 30, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)

Remy Ma landed another acting role, starring in Lifetime's upcoming psychological thriller Don't Trust the Girls Upstairs.

Remy stars as Ashley Preston, "a woman whose life begins to unravel after she and her husband Elliot take in her orphaned teenage niece, Serena, following the sudden death of Ashley's estranged sister," according to a press release. The "act of compassion" leads to strange incidents and growing tension within the family.

"Ashley finds herself trapped in a dangerous web of paranoia, manipulation, and buried secrets," the release continues. "With trust rapidly eroding inside the household, Ashley must uncover the truth before the threat inside her home turns deadly."

"Working with Lifetime again has been an incredible experience," Remy said in a statement. "Ashley is a woman who would do anything to protect her family, but everybody in that house is hiding something. She's carrying grief, trauma, and pain she's never fully dealt with, and that made this role feel very real to me. This role challenged me emotionally in ways I didn't expect."

Directed by David Weaver from a script written by Crystal Verge, Don't Trust the Girls Upstairs is based on the bestselling novel My Sister's Daughter by Liv Constantine.

It premieres June 20 at 8 p.m. ET., marking another Lifetime film for Remy, who previously starred in 2023's Girl in the Closet. The thriller also stars Garfield Wilson, Aliyah Marc and Sasha Rojen.

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