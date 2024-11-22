Release date for Mac Miller's 'Balloonerism' announced

After being announced at Camp Flog Gnaw, Mac Miller's album Balloonerism now has a release date. The rapper's posthumous album will arrive Jan. 17 via streaming services, CD, cassette and vinyl.

In a statement shared to Instagram, Mac's family explained their decision to release the project, which was "created around the time of the release of Faces in 2014."

"It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm — to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately GO:OD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence. We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist," they wrote. "Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing Balloonerism was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world."

The trailer that helped announce Balloonerism at Camp Flog Gnaw is now available to watch on YouTube. It features a group of animated characters traveling through a trippy world, with songs "The Song That Changed Everything" with SZA and "5 Dollar Pony Rides" playing in the background, before ending with the cover art.

Balloonerism will mark the second posthumous album from Mac Miller, dropping on the fifth anniversary of the first, Circles.

