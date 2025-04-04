The Morning Hustle is PUTTING A GRAND IN YOUR HAND!

Cash 2025

Starting Monday, April 21st, The Morning Hustle is PUTTING A GRAND IN YOUR HAND ($1000) FIVE times a day! LISTEN and WIN at 8 AM, 10 AM, 12 NOON, 2 PM, and 5 PM, weekdays! We’ll announce a keyword during those hours, and you have 30 minutes to ENTER the keyword below or mobile on the NEW 99JAMZ APP for your chance to WIN $1,000! Another 99 JAMZ exclusive.

Here’s HOW TO WIN $1000!

STEP 1: Starting Monday, April 21st, LISTEN for the keyword every weekday at 8 AM, 10 AM, 12 NOON, 2 PM, and 5 PM.

STEP 2: Enter that KEYWORD (BELOW in the KEYWORD BOX) or mobile on our NEW 99 JAMZ app for your chance to WIN $1000!

(DOWNLOAD OUR NEW 99 JAMZ APP here. It’s FREE!)

You have 30 minutes past the hour to ENTER THE KEYWORD!


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/21/25–6/6/25 (excl. 5/26/25). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 30 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309

$170,000 CASH KEYWORD SPRING 2025 SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES


