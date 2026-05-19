Raq is back in trailer for fifth and final season of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'

The trailer for the fifth and final season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan has officially dropped, giving fans a glimpse of the tension between Kanan Stark and his mother, Raquel "Raq" Thomas.

Narrated by 50 Cent — who played the older Kanan in the original Power — the trailer reflects on Kanan's transformation over the series.

“If you didn’t hate me before, you gon’ hate me now," he says. "When you hustling, you ain’t thinking about anyone but you."

The footage shows Kanan, played by Mekai Curtis, deepening his role in the Queens drug game, now working alongside Snap (Erika Woods), Pops (Wendell Pierce) and the new character Breeze, played by Shameik Moore.

“Your world about to get a whole lot bigger and your pockets fatter," Breeze tells Kanan.

The biggest reveal is that Raq, played by Patina Miller, is back after surviving the shocking season 4 finale cliff-hanger, during which Kanan held his mother at gunpoint for believing she killed his girlfriend.

Their relationship now appears to be completely broken, with Raq warning, “You ain’t never have an enemy like me, Kanan.”

Kanan replies, “I’ve had you as an enemy my whole life.”

The trailer also features appearances from Marvin (London Brown), Lou (Malcolm Mays) and Unique (Joey Bada$$) while teasing betrayals, shoot-outs and tension between the Thomas family, Unique and the mafia.

According to the official logline, season 5 sees Kanan fully embracing the ruthless persona fans know from the original series, with his alliance with Breeze becoming central to the story and setting up the next chapter of Kanan's story.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres June 12 on Starz. "Tell them I said keep up, new heat," 50 wrote when announcing the news. He serves as executive producer.

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