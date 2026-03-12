Rapper and radio host Lord Sear dies

Lord Sear attends the "Everybody Can't Go" Album Release Party on January 29, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Steve Watson, famously known as rapper and longtime radio host Lord Sear, has died at 52 years old. The news was confirmed in a joint post on his Instagram, the accounts for his Lord Sear Special radio show and Shade 45, Eminem's hip-hop channel on Sirius XM.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lord Sear. He was more than a voice on the radio — he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us," the caption reads. "Lord Sear’s legacy in hip hop runs deep."

The post briefly summarizes his history, including his work alongside rapper Kurious, his run on the Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show in the '90s, the time he spent on the road during Eminem's Anger Management Tour and his more than 20-year stint on Shade 45.

"Rest easy, Lord Sear," the caption says. "The culture will never forget you."

Hip-hop stars including Fat Joe, Yasiin Bey, Lloyd Banks, Sheek Louch, Xzibit, Tony Yayo and David Banner have commented on the post announcing Sear's death. Eminem also posted a tribute on Instagram, remembering Sear as "one of the greatest people to be around."

"I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together," Em wrote. "Our time on @shade45 together was always some of my favorite interviews. He made the world a better place and I'm gonna seriously miss that. Rest in peace Lil Trey aka @LordSear!!!"

