Rapper Lil Durk arrested in murder-for-hire plot

Lil Durk -- born Durk Devontay Banks -- has been arrested in South Florida in a murder-for-hire plot, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held by the U.S. Marshals Service, records show.

The Chicago rapper, 32, won a Grammy earlier this year for best melodic rap performance; his albums The Voice, released in 2020, and 7220, released in 2022, both went Platinum. His next album was scheduled to be released in November.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

