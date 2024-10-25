Rapper Lil Durk arrested in murder-for-hire plot

By Nadine El-Bawab

Lil Durk -- born Durk Devontay Banks -- has been arrested in South Florida in a murder-for-hire plot, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held by the U.S. Marshals Service, records show.

The Chicago rapper, 32, won a Grammy earlier this year for best melodic rap performance; his albums The Voice, released in 2020, and 7220, released in 2022, both went Platinum. His next album was scheduled to be released in November.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

