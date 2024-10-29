Quavo to receive Humanitarian of the Year Award at 'Variety''s Hitmakers celebration

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Quavo is being honored at Variety's eighth annual Hitmakers celebration. He's being recognized with the Humanitarian of the Year Award for his work on gun control.

"Quavo lost his nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff in a senseless shooting, and has created the Rocket Foundation to end gun violence – and has partnered with Vice President Kamala Harris and the first ever White House Office Of Gun Violence Prevention to advocate for criminal violence intervention," Variety's executive music editor, Jem Aswad, said in a statement.

Quavo was named alongside honorees Jelly Roll and RAYE, who will respectively receive the Changemaker of the Year Award and Triple Threat Award. Jelly's honor is for his work in addiction recovery and with people who have been incarcerated, and RAYE is being praised for fighting for support of the songwriting community as a singer and songwriter. Also being honored at the event is Charli XCX, who will receive the Hitmaker of the Year award. More honorees will be announced at a later date.

Variety's Hitmakers celebration takes place Dec. 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

