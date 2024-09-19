Pharrell explains fascination with space

Pharrell's partnership with Lego extends beyond the Lego-animated biopic he has coming out soon. The entrepreneur recently collaborated with the brand for his Over the Moon Lego set, featuring a rocket ship with colorful jet streams, which reflects his fascination with space.

“When I was 4 or 5 years old, I used to stare outside the window of Atlantis Apartments where I lived. I used to stare into the night sky because the stars were so vivid, and I had all these questions that my mother really couldn’t answer – how far does space go, why is this star blue and why is this star twinkling?” Williams said at a Lego event. “For me, space always represented this ... space. It never really had all the answers, so it stood out to me as something that was always fresh. You could come up with a new question every night if you wanted to.”

The Over the Moon set was inspired by scenes in Piece by Piece, in which the animated version of Pharrell goes into space. At the event, he says telling his story with Legos was perhaps his "favorite thing" about the film.

"I’m a Black man from a marginalized community, so to tell my story this way made it more universal, so people could just see it for what it is,” he said, adding it “ignites and connects with the inner child of anyone, of any age, 8 to 80.”

According to the Lego site, Pharrell's Over the Moon set launches Friday. The release date for Piece by Piece is Oct. 11.

