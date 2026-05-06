Offset and Quavo revive Migos Instagram page

Offset and Quavo perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Offset and Quavo have revived the Migos Instagram account after nearly two years, continuing to fuel rumors about their reunion and upcoming music. In their first post since February 2024, they shared three photos of them together.

The post arrives on the heels of the teases they posted on socials over the weekend, when Offset shared a photo of Quavo sitting at a computer. Another photo that made its way onto the internet was one of Quavo in front of the booth in a music studio, with Offset appearing to record a verse.

Fans first speculated a Migos reunion was in the works when Quavo posted on Instagram, "Warriors Never fold. Jobs Not Finished. TAKEOFF ALBUM. UNC N PHEW 2. LAST ????? ALBUM. REAL MIGO BLOOD RUN IN MY VIENS!!! AINT NO NEW CHAPTER JUST THE NEXT ONE," alongside a photo of the late Takeoff.

Offset then followed with a post of Migos next to the caption, "On dat."

If an Offset and Quavo collaboration is indeed in the works, it will be their first without fellow Migos member Takeoff, who was shot and killed in 2022. Migos' last album, Culture III, was released in 2021.

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