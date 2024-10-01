Nicki Minaj wishes son a happy 4th birthday: "You gave me a whole new meaning to life"

Nicki Minaj ended her night Monday taking time to write a message in honor of her son's 4th birthday.

In a post shared to her Instagram, she shared a few highlights from Papa Bear's first four years, including a clip of him steering the wheel of a car. He's also seen dancing as he watched her perform onstage and playing in the park, while a few slides captured special moments of him as a baby.

"Dear Papa Bear, Happy 4th birthday, buddy. You’ve made mama & daddy so happy. Since you were in mama’s tummy, you gave me a whole new meaning to life. Hope," Nicki captioned the post. "May God watch over you always & guide your path. No weapon formed against you will prosper. In Jesus name we pray. Amen."

Nicki Minaj shares Papa Bear with husband Kenneth Petty, who is featured in the post. Though she's said motherhood is "the biggest freaking blessing on planet earth," she recently agreed with Rihanna's sentiment that "being a boy mom is an Olympic sport."

"Chiiiiiiiiiiiiiii who are you TELLING???!!!!!! I've literally had to learn 3 new sports!!! Help! handsome self," Nicki wrote as she retweeted Rih's post. "Papa Bear flattened 3 playpens before we gave up on it. They have super human strength & brains and will find away around any & everything."

