Nicki Minaj publicly supports Elon Musk's SpaceX test flight

Nicki Minaj attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Nicki Minaj showed support for Elon Musk Thursday by attending SpaceX’s test flight in Texas, where the company planned to launch its Starship rocket, testing its capabilities and durability.

Nicki appeared the on the SpaceX livestream, wearing a T-shirt with a Starship graphic, and encouraged fans to join her. "Barbz, come on down, because this is a lot of fun. I'm excited," she said. "This is historic, this is a major moment y'all."

She also noted that it was her first time attending a rocket launch.

“Major shoutout to Elon,” she continued.

Nicki later shared a video of herself posing and dancing in the outfit on X, captioning the post, "Even did a lil video for the Barbz. #Starbase #Starships."

The launch was canceled after "the hydraulic pin holding the tower arm in place did not retract," Elon later explained on X.

He's the latest public figure Nicki has publicly supported, alongside President Donald Trump, a topic she addressed in a recent interview with TIME.

“Many celebrities feel the way I do, but they don’t say it," she said of her support of Trump. "Sometimes you just need one brave person to get the brunt of the impact. I think I am the catalyst for that change."

“Hopefully when they see me and hear me speak and feel my energy,” she continued, “that will make them say, ‘You know what: Who am I afraid of? What am I afraid of?’”

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