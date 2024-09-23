Nicki Minaj praises Eve's "emotional and spiritual maturity" in social media post

Nicki Minaj shared some words of appreciation for Eve after being mentioned in her new memoir, Who's That Girl? The message praised Eve for the level of grace, "emotional and spiritual maturity" and vulnerability she has displayed throughout her career.

"I was one of the kids in NY watching Ruff Ryderz (sic) on TV. I DEFINITELY remember how when you took the game by storm, that there were some people who couldn't hide their insecurities," Nicki wrote on X. "Even tho it's swept under the rug now, I remember that you handled it with grace but ALSO a big sprinkle of unapologetic TALENT and charisma."

Nicki flashed back to working on 2016's Barbershop: The Next Cut, noting she was "so nervous" to go to set knowing Eve would be present.

“You looked like a pro and I admired that so much," wrote Nicki. "Thank you for trying to not do to me what was done to you. Women feel so much pressure to compete and it’s a shame because we usually have so much in common and could really benefit from one another just as human beings."

She then congratulated Eve on her book and sent blessings to her family, before adding, "you STILL looK so pretty."

Nicki's message comes after excerpts of Eve's book revealed she expected not to like Nicki but was proved wrong.

“I’ve lived through what happens when women project their own insecurities onto other women," Eve wrote. “It happened at the start of my career and continued in waves as my fame grew. I wasn’t going to be that woman to someone else, but in order to do that, I had to physically and mentally prepare myself." Fortunately, she and Nicki "got along well and shot our scenes together with no problems."

