Nicki Minaj dropping new music on Friday

Eager for new Nicki Minaj music? Well, it's on the way. Taking to social platform X Wednesday, Nicki let fans know she'll be dropping a new record. Though the title and artwork are still under wraps, she teases it's something that "every single Barb will love."

"Can't stop listening to it. [It] does something to my psyche in the best way possible. [It] puts you in a zone that you wanna stay in," Minaj wrote in a response to a question from a fan. "It's the best music. It's the kind of music you can't put into words."

She adds the sound of the record is somewhere between Pink Friday and her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape.

Nicki's new music will drop on Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.