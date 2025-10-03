Nicki Minaj and Cardi B issue messages to each other's children

Nicki Minaj accepts the Best Hip Hop award for "Super Freaky Girl" onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)/Cardi B attends Cardi B "Am I The Drama" meet and greet at DBS Sounds on September 22, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Children were not off limits in the latest resurgence of Nicki Minaj's beef with Cardi B. Nicki kicked it off Thursday night, directing a message to Cardi's daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, who she called "ugly," a "roach" and a "monkey" during the heated exchange.

"Dear Kulture, truth is: I did all of this for a bigger purpose and one day you'll understand… you're a cute child & lots of kids have cute little funny looking gums before they grow into all of their features," Nicki wrote on X. "I apologize. As a child of God & QUEEN of my community who look to me for integrity… you're an innocent child & don't deserve any of this."

“One day your mother, aunt & many more will be brought to their knees for what they’ve said AND TRIED to do to my young prophet/beautiful boy," she continued. "Take care my darling. This isn’t who I am.”

Cardi responded with a post to Nicki's son, Papa Bear, which also included shots toward Nicki and her family. She'd previously questioned Papa's intellectual and behavioral abilities during the back-and-forth with Nicki.

"Dear papa perc, I'm sorry that your mommy haven't cut you a birthday cake for the past 3 days cause she can't take my success or happiness," Cardi wrote. "One day you going to grow up and I hope you understand when a girl says NO it means NO and you can overcome the pedophilia blood you inherited from you your grandfather, father and uncle."

"Please don’t hate me when you grow up cause your mommy rather give me more attention than she gives you," she added. "Hopefully when somebody that really cares about her puts her in rehab and get her the help she needs she come out and read you a book."

