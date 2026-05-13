Nick Cannon documenting fatherhood in upcoming Netflix docuseries

Nick Cannon speaks onstage during the 2026 HBCU AWARE FEST at State Farm Arena on March 26, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Nick Cannon is giving fans a closer look at his personal life in a new untitled docuseries on Netflix. The series will document his life as a father of 12 children with six different mothers.

According to Tudum, the show will follow Nick as he balances "million-dollar meetings to midnight diaper runs"  and "navigates the complete chaos that can only come from his uniquely blended family, all while managing his booming career and headline-making drama."

The series will show a side of Nick that audiences haven't fully seen before, describing him as "heartfelt, complicated, and genuinely committed to showing up for the people he loves — with his trademark comedy, of course."

The docuseries will be produced by Velvet Hammer Media and backed by Pantheon Media Group.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need