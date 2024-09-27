New Music Friday: Saweetie, J. Cole, Moneybagg Yo and more

DaBaby has released How TF Is This a Mixtape, which he said is "a gift before the album." The mixtape boasts 14 tracks, including lead singles "Did It" and "Can't Keep Keisha."



It's Sl*t SZN for NLE Choppa and his fans. The new project features eight songs, including part three of his "Slut Me Out" songs. A new music video for "Gangsta Baby" is out now.

Monaleo's Throwing Bows EP has dropped. "This project is symbolic of my resurgence after having a baby. After being counted out, I've re-emerged throwing bows," Monaleo said. "Hit after hit, this album embodies resilience and strength."

Moneybagg Yo's Speak Now... now has a deluxe edition titled Speak Now Or.... Newly added songs include "WYD" featuring GloRilla and Big Boogie, and "OUTTA TOWN" with Bossman Dlow.

After teaming in 2023 for "Popular," The Weeknd and Playboi Carti have reunited for a new song. "Timeless" is a glimpse of what's to come on The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow album.

J. Cole's back with another guest verse after appearing on Daylyt's "A Plate of Collard Greens." He's now "Going Blow for Blow" with Tee Grizzley.

Rod Wave has a new song out called "Fall Fast In Love." It's accompanied by a new music video that pays homage to young love.

Saweetie samples Jill Scott's "The Way" on her new song, "Is It The Way." The "song celebrates strength, individuality, and showcases the ICY Girl mentality," per a press release, while the video gives you a glimpse of Saweetie's world.

BIA's "Pissed Off," per her new song featuring Lil Yachty. The two appear in the song's music video.

More releases:

Meek Mill - "Who Decides War"

DDG ft. G Herbo - "Nosey"

Soulja Boy - The Adventures of Soulja Boy

Tommy Richman - Coyote

October London - A Beautiful Woman

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

