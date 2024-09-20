New Music Friday: Future, MC Lyte, Meek Mill and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Another New Music Friday, and GloRilla's not the only one on the list. In addition to her new single, "Hollon," here are some of the latest to hit the culture:

Future is back with Mixtape Pluto, an album that channels the hunger he showcased during his mixtape run in the 2010s. He worked with producers Southside and Wheezy Outta Here on the project, which features songs "Too Fast," "South of France" and more.

Lil Baby is featured on 4batz's new song "Roll Da Dice," on which they share what they'd do to take things to the next level with their love interests.

Meek Mill's "Cyber Truck" has dropped. Among those mentioned were Gervonta Davis, Stephen Curry and the late Virgil Abloh.

The Alchemist's new album, The Genuine Articulate, has a few features, including ScHoolboy Q, Conway The Machine and Havoc from Mobb Deep.

First LL COOL J, now MC Lyte. She's back with a new album, 1 of 1, which "blends the essence of old-school hip-hop with contemporary rhythms," per a press release. She tapped Stevie Wonder, Queen Latifah, Muni Long, Common, Big Daddy Kane, Raheem DeVaughn and more for the album. "The journey of making this album was filled with love, gratitude, and unity," MC Lyte says of the album. "It's a reflection of hip-hop's power to bring people together, and I'm honored to have such incredible artists join me for this project."

On Wale's "Welcome to the Stage (Tame Impala Freestyle)," he raps the beat of Tame Impala's hit "The Moment." The song follows previously released tracks "Mission Speak" and "Ghetto Speak."

More releases:

DaBaby — "Can't Keep Keisha" + "Did It"

Kid Cudi & Chip Tha Ripper — "Don't Worry"

Tommy Richman — "Whitney"

