New Music Friday: Eminem, Playboi Carti, Fat Joe & DJ Khaled and more

Nearly a year after teasing his song "Tell Me" featuring Chlöe, Joey Bada$$ has released the track with an accompanying music video. The two previously worked together on Chlöe's "Cheatback" video and on the show Grownish!

Playboi Carti has a new song out called "All Red." The song will likely appear on his new album, MUSIC, which is now available for preorder.

Eminem has released the deluxe edition of his Death of Slim Shady album. The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) features previously released songs "Like My S***" and "Kyrie & Luka" featuring 2 Chainz, new song "Fuel" featuring Westside Boogie and Grip, and a skit titled "Steve Berman."

Talib Kweli has dropped an album titled The Confidence of Knowing, produced by J. Rawls. The project features "Breath, Eyes, Memory" and "Native Sons," a tribute to Native Tongues, as well artists like IDK and Coast Contra.

The Weeknd continues to tease his Hurry Up Tomorrow album, this time with its lead single, "Dancing in the Flames." The video for the song was shot on an iPhone 16 Pro.

Fat Joe & DJ Khaled teamed with Anitta for some "Paradise." Fans who watched the VMAs saw all three perform it live onstage. They also watched Doechii perform "I'm His, He's Mine" alongside Katy Perry, who received the Video Vanguard Award at the event.

Other releases:

NLE Choppa feat. Whethan & Carey Washington — "Slut Me Out 3"

Busta Rhymes — "Do The BusaBus Pt. 2"

The Alchemist feat. ScHoolboy Q — "Ferraris in the Rain"

Cam'ron — "Glorious"

Wale feat. Chaz French — "What's the Play"

Tory Lanez — "Look No Further" + "Time"

