New Music Friday: Mýa, GIVĒON and more

GIVĒON has released the deluxe edition of his 2025 album, Beloved. Beloved: Act II features the 19 original tracks plus five new ones. Kehlani, Teddy Swims, Leon Thomas and Sasha Keable appear on the album. "if you thought the story was over… listen again," GIVĒON writes on Instagram while announcing the album's release. The video for "Jezebel" is now available to watch on YouTube.

After months of teasing, Mýa is back with Retrospect, a tribute to the '70s and '80s. "We created this project with the intention to transport us back to a special time in music and culture that brought so much love, laughter, joy and reflection to our lives," she said in a statement. "The days of cassette tapes, vinyl, the most amazing gatherings, concerts, house parties, skate nights and date nights. A good time was certainly had & will forever be a part of me. Who's ready to go back?!" 21 Savage, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, D-Nice, Joyner Lucas, Dizzy Wright and Phil Adé are featured on the album.

Other releases:

Kevin Gates, Lost Files - The Collection

Paul Wall, "Elbow Room"

Shaggy, "Lottery"

BNYX, GENESIS FM

Steve Aoki, Destroy Lonely and BIA, "Young"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.