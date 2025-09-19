Nelly's Apple Bottoms teams with Bubly for Apple Bubly sparkling water

Rapper Nelly performs onstage during the Where The Party At Tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Nelly and his Apple Bottom brand have teamed with Bubly sparking water for his latest campaign.

It features the limited return of Bubly's crisp apple flavor, the launch of Y2K-style Apple Bubly jeans, and a remix of "Low" featuring Flo Rida and T-Pain, where the phrase "Apple Bottom jeans" is fittingly replaced with "Apple Bubly jeans."

The jeans are designed like a traditional pair of Apple Bottoms with the back pockets shaped like an apple.

"Apple Bottoms has always been about celebrating curves and culture," Nelly said in a statement, per WWD. "This collab with Bubly is the perfect way to give fans something familiar yet fresh — the jeans, the fizz and that classic apple energy."

Nelly revived his Apple Bottom brand in 2024 because of his female fans, who he credits for its success.

"My fan base that had been showing me unbelievable support all throughout my career, they stood up for Apple Bottoms at that time where I think just all of the urban fashion was really the fashion at the time," he told People.

He also teased a future Apple Bottoms collaboration with wife Ashanti, telling fans, "You got to wait for that one."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.