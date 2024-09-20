Nelly hit with lawsuit filed by St. Lunatics over 'Country Grammar' credits

It's Nelly vs. the St. Lunatics following a lawsuit recently filed by the group. Its members Ali, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan and City Spud claim Nelly, born Cornell Haynes Jr., lied and told them they'd be paid for their contributions to his 2000 album, Country Grammar.

“Every time plaintiffs confronted defendant Haynes [he] would assure them as ‘friends’ he would never prevent them from receiving the financial success they were entitled to,” the lawsuit reads, in part. “Unfortunately, plaintiffs, reasonably believing that their friend and former band member would never steal credit for writing the original compositions, did not initially pursue any legal remedies.”

Nelly "privately and publicly acknowledged that plaintiffs were the lyric writers" and "promised to ensure that plaintiffs received writing and publishing credit," St. Lunatics said in the suit. They allege they contributed to more songs than they received credit for, including the title track, which only names Nelly and producer Jason Epperson in the credits.

“Despite repeatedly promising plaintiffs that they would receive full recognition and credit ... it eventually became clear that defendant Haynes had no intention of providing the plaintiffs with any such credit or recognition,” the suit continues.

They note their attorney contacted Universal Music Publishing Group, who reached out to Nelly’s team; his attorneys denied their claims. “Plaintiffs had no alternative but to commence legal proceedings against Defendants,” the suit reads.

Nelly did not immediately return a request for comment, Billboard says.

