NBA YoungBoy's second show in Atlanta canceled

NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Following NBA YoungBoy's performance at Atlanta's State Farm Arena Wednesday, the venue has canceled his Saturday show. The announcement was made two days before the show without providing a reason for the cancellation.

The news follows reports that YoungBoy received a key to the city during his stay in Atlanta, which the Mayor's Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife clarified was not from them.

In a statement issued "to ensure accuracy and transparency surrounding public information," the office clarified that NBA's "recognition was made by representatives of Fulton County and the State of Georgia."

His stop in Atlanta was part of his MASA world tour, named after his MASA (Make America Slime Again) album, released in July. YoungBoy has since dropped Deshawn with DJ Khaled and already has another album on the way.

Slime Cry is set to arrive on Nov. 28 and is now available for presave. The cover art features NBA onstage at one of his shows.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!