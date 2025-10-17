NBA YoungBoy's second show in Atlanta canceled

NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Following NBA YoungBoy's performance at Atlanta's State Farm Arena Wednesday, the venue has canceled his Saturday show. The announcement was made two days before the show without providing a reason for the cancellation.

The news follows reports that YoungBoy received a key to the city during his stay in Atlanta, which the Mayor's Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife clarified was not from them.

In a statement issued "to ensure accuracy and transparency surrounding public information," the office clarified that NBA's "recognition was made by representatives of Fulton County and the State of Georgia."

His stop in Atlanta was part of his MASA world tour, named after his MASA (Make America Slime Again) album, released in July. YoungBoy has since dropped Deshawn with DJ Khaled and already has another album on the way.

Slime Cry is set to arrive on Nov. 28 and is now available for presave. The cover art features NBA onstage at one of his shows.

