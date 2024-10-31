Twins' Alex Kirilloff announces retirement at age 26 citing 'toll' of injuries

Texas Rangers v Minnesota Twins MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 25: Alex Kirilloff #19 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers on May 25, 2024 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images) (Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images)

Alex Kirilloff has announced his retirement after four seasons with the Minnesota Twins.

The 26-year-old Kirilloff batted .248 with 27 home runs and 116 RBI in 249 games with the Twins.

Injuries majorly affected the career of the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 MLB draft. Kirilloff missed the entire 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and once he reached the majors, he never played more than 88 games in a season, a reason he cited in his retirement announcement.

"In my nine professional seasons, I've encountered numerous injuries, which led me to search for new ways to overcome the pain," Kirilloff wrote on Instagram. "These challenges have taken a toll on me mentally and physically; over time, I've realized that my passion for playing the game has shifted. Baseball demands an 'all-in' approach, something I've brought to every season. However, I can no longer give it the total commitment it requires. I've always believed that playing this game requires 110% effort, and anything less would not do justice to my teammates, coaches, fans, or the game itself.

A highly-touted prospect out of Pennsylvania, Kirilloff was on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021. He made his MLB debut in 2021 with eight home runs and a .722 OPS in 59 games with the Twins, but his rookie season ended prematurely when he needed surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist.

That same wrist would lead to his second MLB season being cut short due to another surgery after 45 games.

Kirilloff's best season would come in 2023 when he played 88 games and hit .288 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI. A shoulder injury caused him to miss a month of action and later that year he needed a bursectomy on the same shoulder.

Kirilloff started the 2024 season with the Twins but he was placed on the injured list with a back issue in June. He was set to return in August but a rehab assignment was halted after one game and he did not play again the rest of the season.