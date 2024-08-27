Timeline: Key legal and electoral dates for Donald Trump

By Ed Hornick, Yahoo News

Special counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday filed a new indictment against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that, according to the Associated Press, "keeps the same criminal charges but narrows the allegations against him following a Supreme Court opinion conferring broad immunity on former presidents."

In order to make sense of the often-overlapping election and court dates for Trump — the first former American president to be convicted of a crime — we've put together a comprehensive timeline that is being updated regularly:

Cover thumbnail photo: Mary Altaffer/Pool via AP

