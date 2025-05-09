Timberwolves confirm one fan ejection, still searching for second fan who made 'racially-charged comments' toward Draymond Green

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 06: A detailed view of the Minnesota Timberwolves logo on the shorts worn by Anthony Edwards #5 in the third quarter of Game One against the Golden State Warriors during the Second Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 06, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Warriors defeated the Timberwolves 99-88 to take a 1-0 series lead.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are searching for a fan who made "racially-charged comments" toward Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during Thursday's game.

The team put out a statement Friday, saying they were informed that a fan directed "racially-charged comments" at Green, but left the stadium before the team could identify the fan.

Statement from the Wolves on one fan being ejected and one leaving after a racial slur toward Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/VfUweKvz3x — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 9, 2025

The Timberwolves say surrounding patrons identified the fan in question. The team is "continuing to investigate" the situation. And could take further action.

The Timberwolves also confirmed a different fan was ejected during the game for "violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct in an incident involving Draymond Green."

