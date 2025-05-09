Sean Taylor's brother, Gabe, joins Commanders rookie minicamp as a tryout

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 03: Rice Owls defensive back Gabe Taylor (26) during a college football game between the Rice Owls and the USC Trojans on September 03, 2022, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Late Washington Commanders safety Sean Taylor's younger brother, Gabe Taylor, is attending the team's rookie camp as a tryout.

The Commanders announced their camp roster on Friday and revealed that the undrafted defensive back will be in Ashburn this weekend. Taylor's agents shared that he picked Washington over multiple offers because he grew up wanting to play for the team, per ESPN.

Taylor played five seasons at Rice University before entering last month's NFL Draft. As an Owl, the Miami native tallied 231 tackles and four sacks. He also recorded 190 yards and a touchdown in his extended college career.

@iamGabeTaylor has officially accepted an invite to the Washington Commanders rookie minicamp! A childhood dream come true — now he’ll compete for a roster spot and honor Sean’s legacy. The journey continues! #NFL #Commanders #RiceFootball #RookieMiniCamp #DreamChaser #Legacy — teamcreedse (@teamcreedse) April 28, 2025

"Now he has the chance to make his mark, forge his own path, compete for a roster spot and honor the memory of Sean," Creed Sports and Entertainment wrote on social media. "Gabe couldn't be more excited, focused and ready for the opportunity."

Sean was the fifth pick of the 2004 NFL Draft and played three and a half seasons in Washington as a 2x Pro Bowler before his tragic passing in 2007. Sean died at the age of 24 after being shot by an intruder at his home in Miami. Taylor totaled 12 interceptions, 8 forced fumbles, 305 tackles and 2 sacks over 55 games played in Washington.