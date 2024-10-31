A player named Will Smith has won a World Series ring for five straight seasons

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith celebrates after tagging New York Yankees' out at home during the fourth inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)

Signing a player named Will Smith may be the best way for a team to win the World Series.

When the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, they became the fifth straight team to win the World Series with a player named Will Smith on their roster. This year's Will Smith is the Dodgers' starting catcher, a 29-year-old Kentucky native who was L.A.'s first-round draft pick in 2016. He made his MLB debut in 2019 and has been the Dodgers' starting catcher since 2021.

The ring Smith won on Wednesday was actually his second. He won his first ring as part of the 2020 Dodgers, who won the World Series in that pandemic-shortened season.

The Will Smith World Series Streak began in 2020 and continues now in 2024, and there's one man responsible for keeping it going during those in between years: Will Smith. No, not that Will Smith. A different Will Smith. Not the catcher or the actor/musician, but a relief pitcher.

The non-Dodgers Smith is the player who first made this strange little streak famous. As a lefty reliever, he was on the playoff roster for all three World Series champions from 2021 to 2023: the 2021 Atlanta Braves, the 2022 Houston Astros, and the 2023 Texas Rangers. He became the first player to win the World Series in three consecutive years with three different teams.

Incredibly, the Will Smith streak has a solid chance of continuing not just next year, but many years into the future. The Dodgers are already favored to win the 2025 World Series, and they've signed their catcher Smith to a contract that lasts through 2033. The Dodgers appear ready to find out how many consecutive years can a player named Will Smith win a World Series ring.