How does the Electoral College work? What is an exit poll? A guide to political terms this election.

Bellwether. Continuing resolution. Ranked-choice voting. Bound delegate. These are just a few of the terms frequently used in political news coverage. But do you know what they mean?

If the answer is no, you're not alone.

Get up to speed on these terms and more with the Yahoo News political glossary:

➕ Read more from Yahoo News

Your mail-in election ballot could be rejected. How to make sure it gets counted."From mailbox fires to missing signatures, here's a look at what could go wrong with your mail-in ballot this election."

How strict new voter ID laws in key swing states could play a deciding factor in the 2024 election. "While experts say voter ID laws won't be the most important factor in the presidential election, many believe they play a crucial role in what is expected to be an incredibly tight race."

Your guide to where LGBTQ+ issues are on the ballot this November. "Here's where measures concerning same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights will be on the ballot this election, all of them initiated through legislative action as opposed to citizen-led initiatives."

Your guide to where marijuana and psychedelic drugs are on the ballot this November. "Come November, a handful of states will have their own ballot initiatives that address recreational or medical marijuana use, as well as psychedelic drugs."

Abortion will appear on 10 state ballots this November. Here's our guide to the reproductive rights measures."Abortion has emerged as a key hot-button issue in the 2024 election — the first presidential election since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that established a federal right to abortion with its 2022 Dobbs ruling."

The Stakes: What a Trump or Harris presidency would mean for climate change."Here's what Harris and Trump have done so far on the issue of climate change — and what they plan to do next."

The Stakes: What Trump and Harris plan to do about Iran, Israel and the war in Gaza."The chances of a wider Middle East war now hinge on Israel's next move. Whatever happens, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is likely to weigh on the U.S. ballot like never before."

The Stakes: What Harris and Trump have done about the border — and what they want to do next."In recent years, no issue in U.S. politics has been more contentious than the situation at America's southern border — and the temperature has only gone up since Vice President Kamala Harris replaced President Biden as the Democratic nominee."

The Stakes: What Trump and Harris have done so far on abortion — and what they plan to do next."It's been clear ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022 that abortion would be one of the key issues of the 2024 presidential campaign."