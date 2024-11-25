Nas, Lil Wayne and more react to Kendrick Lamar's surprise 'GNX' album

Kendrick Lamar caused quite a stir Friday when he surprised fans with his album GNX, which addresses his feud with Drake, the Super Bowl controversy and more. Among the people who reacted were Nas and Lil Wayne.

"Always inspired by my brother KL. Keeping the essence of this s*** alive and at the forefront. Salute King!" Nas wrote on Instagram, alongside the album's cover art and a snippet of “man at the garden,” which sampled his song "One Mic." Kendrick had saluted Nas on the intro, “wacced out murals," rapping, “Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me."

In the same song, K.Dot addressed Lil Wayne's disappointment about not being chosen to headline the halftime gig in his hometown of New Orleans. "Used to bump Tha Carter 3, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down," he rapped.

Wayne responded, "Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let's not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love."

In response to Kendrick's "wacced out murals" lyric, "Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law," comedian Gary Owens said, "If that's the law that makes me a criminal." Speaking to DJ Akademiks, comedian and actor Andrew Schulz's reaction was, "Is this guy too woke to understand a joke?"

Even Drake, who Kendrick has been targeting since their beef earlier this year, seemingly responded to the new album on xQc's livestream, saying, "I'm here, fully intact. Mind, body and soul. ... You need facts to take me out, fairytales won't do it." He also announced an Australian tour, which is kicking off on Super Bowl Sunday.

